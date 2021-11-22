How to watch the Crimsix $50,000 Call of Duty: Vanguard SnD tournament

Crimsix, the winningest player in Call of Duty esports history, will go down as one of the best to ever do it whenever he decides to hang up the sticks. He’s done and seen it all in his career, except for one thing that’s finally been achieved.

The New York Subliners star finally has his own BoomTV tournament—and it’s kicking off soon. The Crimsix $50,000 tournament will take place on Call of Duty: Vanguard in Search and Destroy featuring the Call of Duty League’s ruleset and a ton of CDL pros.

$50,000 on the line calls for the best leaders around. 💵



Here are @Crimsix's selected 16 team captains for his @boomtv S&D tournament on November 23rd.



– Anyone who declines to be a captain cannot participate on another team.

– Max 3 CDL Pros per team, Max 2 per franchise pic.twitter.com/PEnX2a9HRe — NYSL (@Subliners) November 20, 2021

To select captains for the tournament, Crimsix livestreamed himself ranking his top 16 players from Black Ops Cold War, last year’s CoD title. So the list of captains is definitely a “who’s who” of the best in the game right now.

The captains include each player from the championship-winning Atlanta FaZe squad, Crim’s teammates HyDra and Clayster, and OpTic’s Scump and Shotzzy. The only specific rules for teaming in the tournament are that there can be a maximum of three CDL pros per team and only two pros per CDL franchise.

Here’s how to tune in for the big-money games.

How to watch Crimsix $50K Vanguard SnD tournament

$50,000 @Crimsix Tournament



16 teams locking in for Vanguard CDL Search bracket play.



💰 $50,000

📋 CDL Search

📅 11.23.21

🕛 12pm PT/3pm ET pic.twitter.com/em1y7QIRF5 — BoomTV (@boomtv) November 18, 2021

The tournament kicks off on Nov. 23 at 2pm CT and should last throughout the majority of the day. It will be a great exhibition of top CDL pros playing SnD, a pivotal mode in the CDL ruleset due to its intense nature and no respawns allowed.

The best place to watch the event will be on Crimsix’s Twitch channel, where he’ll be streaming his own perspective and likely even spectating if his team is knocked out early. The rest of the competitors will also be streaming their perspectives and they can all be found inside of the Vanguard directory on Twitch. BoomTV will be streaming the event as well.

All information about the event can be found on its official BoomTV page.