How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone Code Green tournament

GoBoom’s Code Red tournament is going green this week with the official Code Green Call of Duty: Warzone tournament.

Top FPS players will be competing for a $50,000 prize pool in the newest battle royale on the block, Warzone. Teams of three will be dropping into their own games to try and rack up the most kills and victories.

Excited to announce this week's Code Red is officially Code GREEN!



$50k Code Green ft. Warzone presented by @CashApp.



Thursday 3.19.20 1pm PST



We will also be giving away $20,000 to viewers throughout the broadcast on the official Cash App Twitch channel.#CashAppCodeGreen pic.twitter.com/t9s3GbGrd2 — BoomTV (@GoBoomTV) March 17, 2020

Code Green is the name this week thanks to CashApp being the sponsor for the event. Green is the color of money and that’s what will be on the line this week.

How to watch Code Green

The Code Green tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm CT. The main channel for the event will be the official CashApp Twitch channel. CashApp is the main sponsor of the event, along with BoomTV.

Other streams will include every competitor who’s participating. It’s a long list of top battle royale and Call of Duty players, so take your pick on who to watch.

Some Code Green competitors include:

Aydan

TSM Viss

RealKraftyy

H3CZ

Hutch

Maven

Merk

TeePee

Attach

Crimsix

Clayster

The best place to go to find a listing of all of the Warzone streams and those participating in Code Green will be Twitch’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory. Head there and sort by viewer count and you’ll easily see a who’s who of top gamers who are in the tournament.