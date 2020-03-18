How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone Code Green tournament

GoBoom’s Code Red tournament is going green this week with the official Code Green Call of Duty: Warzone tournament.
Top FPS players will be competing for a $50,000 prize pool in the newest battle royale on the block, Warzone. Teams of three will be dropping into their own games to try and rack up the most kills and victories.
Code Green is the name this week thanks to CashApp being the sponsor for the event. Green is the color of money and that’s what will be on the line this week.
How to watch Code Green
The Code Green tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm CT. The main channel for the event will be the official CashApp Twitch channel. CashApp is the main sponsor of the event, along with BoomTV.
Other streams will include every competitor who’s participating. It’s a long list of top battle royale and Call of Duty players, so take your pick on who to watch.
Some Code Green competitors include:
- Aydan
- TSM Viss
- RealKraftyy
- H3CZ
- Hutch
- Maven
- Merk
- TeePee
- Attach
- Crimsix
- Clayster
The best place to go to find a listing of all of the Warzone streams and those participating in Code Green will be Twitch’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory. Head there and sort by viewer count and you’ll easily see a who’s who of top gamers who are in the tournament.