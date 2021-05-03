How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone $30,000 Jack Link’s Invitational

Team Envy and its sponsor Jack Link’s are next up to host a big show in the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament scene.
The $30,000 Jack Link's Invitational will feature the best of the best in the Warzone tournament and streaming community, with the prize pool being awarded to the top three teams and the winning squad bringing home $15,000.
The event will also have a special fan bracket challenge. Fans can submit brackets for the tournament in an effort to win an independent $5,000 prize pool. Whoever can earn the most points by selecting the correct winners will win the prize when the tournament ends.
The list of confirmed competitors for the tournament includes:
- SebasBeron
- Tommey
- almxnd_
- Rated
- Aydan
- TeeP
- UnRationaL
- Jukeyz
- Fifakill
- Lucky Chamu
- BobbyPoff
- BabyDillster
- Jordy2d
- Royalize
- Zlaner
- Destroy
- KaleiRenay
- Pieman
- Nufo
- Speros_
- JoeWo
- Stukawaki
- LEGIQN
- MrDaft
- Swagg
- Booya
- Rallied
- Finessen
- and more
Here's how and when to tune in.
How to watch the Jack Link's Invitational
The invitational event begins on May 4 at 12pm CT. It will be livestreamed from the Team Envy Twitch channel.
The rest of the content, including each individual competitor's channel, can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch or the Warzone directory on YouTube. You'll find the players' channels there.