How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal

The wait is almost over, Call of Duty gamers. The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal is nearly upon us.

CoD-heads everywhere will be tuning in when Sledgehammer Games and Activision pull back the curtain on the multiplayer component of the next entry in the long-running FPS franchise. Return to World War II in Vanguard for some addictive online play.

We're dropping a 🔥 HOT 🔥 #Vanguard multiplayer livestream on Sept 7th at 10AM PT! pic.twitter.com/vcWz47iPa3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 3, 2021

CoD’s release schedule is formulaic at this point, so players already know what to expect in terms of things like seasons and post-launch content. But this stream is about what’s going to be in the game at launch, available for players on day one. It’s already been confirmed that 20 maps will be in the game to begin with, the most ever in the series.

Up to this point, little else is known about Vanguard’s multiplayer beyond the Champion Hill alpha test on PlayStation. There’s a lot of information that could potentially be revealed during the multiplayer event, so those looking forward to the new game will want to tune in.

Here’s how to watch the Vanguard multiplayer reveal show.

How to watch the CoD Vanguard multiplayer reveal

The Vanguard multiplayer reveal livestream will begin on Sept. 7 at 12pm CT. Activision has not revealed where the stream will be held, but it’s likely to be found on the Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels.

It’s unclear what kind of details the stream will go into, but some trailers showing off multiplayer gameplay and some announcements revealing things like maps and weapons are expected. With the PlayStation beta beginning just a few days later, more will be revealed shortly.

We could also get a look at whatever kind of Gunsmith Vanguard features, along with how create-a-class will work. Loadouts will likely feature something along the lines of the Pick-10 system that allows players to use 10 slots for everything—attachments, perks, equipment, and more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net on Nov. 5.