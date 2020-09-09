It’s finally here. The multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be revealed in all of its glory today and the whole world can watch it live.

Set in the early 1980s, Black Ops Cold War marks the return of beloved characters like Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson in the direct sequel to 2010’s CoD: Black Ops.

📅 Tomorrow

🕙 10:00am PT pic.twitter.com/QaXw6ui96b — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 8, 2020

While the campaign will surely be full of epic set-pieces and huge twists, fans have been clamoring for a look at the game’s multiplayer and hoping for more details about the game’s beta before the new CoD fully launches on Nov. 13.

Promising an exciting stream featuring “the biggest streamers in the world,” Call of Duty’s social channels will go live on Sept. 9 to show off some of the game’s modes, weapons, and more.

Here’s how to watch the reveal.

How to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal

Call of Duty’s Twitch channel will be the place to be on Sept. 9 at 12pm CT. The reveal will be streamed here and hosted by Maven and Merk as many top streamers will demo the game and its features.

If you’re unable to watch on Twitch for some reason, the event will also likely be streamed on the Call of Duty YouTube page, so head over there when the stream is ready to go on.

The stream will also be live on Twitter, where you can set a reminder to know when it goes live and watch it right in the social media app or on its webpage. The event will be streamed on Facebook, too.