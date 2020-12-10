How to watch the 2020 CODE Bowl in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A special event to raise money for Activision’s charity, the Call of Duty Endowment, returns for another run in 2020.

The 2020 CODE Bowl is presented by USAA, and Dodge will give away a special edition truck to a veteran that the Call of Duty Endowment has placed into a career in their post-service life.

#CODEBowl2020 presented by @USAA is almost here!



Catch this #BlackOpsColdWar competition & watch @RamTrucks give away a special edition truck to a veteran we've helped place into a great career.



It all happens on @CallofDuty’s Twitch/YouTube on 12/11 @ 10am PST. pic.twitter.com/7gTXbAAMI2 — Call of Duty Endowment (@CODE4Vets) December 8, 2020

Pro gamers and content creators will be representing different military branches while playing the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and raising awareness for the Endowment.

Participants in the event include:

TeePee and Aydan

Swagg and Espresso

Symfuhny and HusKerrs

LEGIQN and DougisRaw

CouRage and Pamaj

Vikkstar and Tommey

C9Emz and AshleighSR

Spratt and JaffaInc

The event begins on Dec. 11 at 12pm CT. It can be viewed on both Call of Duty’s YouTube and the Call of Duty Twitch channel, and the participants themselves will be streaming their gameplay on their own channels, too.