How to watch Team Summertime’s Call of Duty: Warzone Cracked Creators tournament

Call of Duty: Warzone players are hyped for the awesome Halloween-themed event “The Haunting of Verdansk.” But there’s still some high-octane competitive play to be had.
This week, the tournament scene will be blessed by Team Summertime’s “Cracked Creators” draft tournament, featuring 32 of the biggest names and best players in Call of Duty content.
In the tournament, which is “for a great cause,” a group of creators will draft from a pool of “cracked” players to create some formidable duos. The creators include:
- Dr Disrespect
- NICKMERCS
- CouRageJD
- Vikkstar
- Legiqn
- Maven
- TrevorMay
- Di3sel
- Censor
- and more
The list of “cracked” players includes:
- Merk
- TeePee
- Scump
- Symfuhny
- Crowder
- HusKerrs
- DougisRaw
- FormaL
- BobbyPoff
- Mutex
- Aydan
- and more
How to watch Team Summertime’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament
The tournament will begin with a draft on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2pm CT. Sixteen creators will draft from a pool of 16 players to create teams of two that will then group up and face off against each other in a kill race.
The event will be streamed by Hitch of Team Summertime on his Twitch channel. All of the perspectives of the participating players can be found in the Warzone Twitch directory.