How to watch Team Summertime’s Call of Duty: Warzone Cracked Creators tournament

A draft will take place before the games kick off.

Call of Duty: Warzone players are hyped for the awesome Halloween-themed event “The Haunting of Verdansk.” But there’s still some high-octane competitive play to be had.

This week, the tournament scene will be blessed by Team Summertime’s “Cracked Creators” draft tournament, featuring 32 of the biggest names and best players in Call of Duty content.

Image via @hitchariide

In the tournament, which is “for a great cause,” a group of creators will draft from a pool of “cracked” players to create some formidable duos. The creators include:

Dr Disrespect

NICKMERCS

CouRageJD

Vikkstar

Legiqn

Maven

TrevorMay

Di3sel

Censor

and more

The list of “cracked” players includes:

Merk

TeePee

Scump

Symfuhny

Crowder

HusKerrs

DougisRaw

FormaL

BobbyPoff

Mutex

Aydan

and more

How to watch Team Summertime’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament

The tournament will begin with a draft on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2pm CT. Sixteen creators will draft from a pool of 16 players to create teams of two that will then group up and face off against each other in a kill race.

The event will be streamed by Hitch of Team Summertime on his Twitch channel. All of the perspectives of the participating players can be found in the Warzone Twitch directory.