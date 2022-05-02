How to watch NYSL’s $50,000 WarzoneMania III tournament

The New York Subliners are returning once more to fill the void of the Call of Duty League’s extended midseason break to throw another big Warzone tournament.

NYSL’s WarzoneMania III is kicking off later today, featuring a who’s-who of the biggest and best in Warzone competition. The prize pool of $50,000 is sure to create some intense action across the battle royale.

The skillful may survive, but the lucky will win. 🪂



Get ready for #NYSL WarzoneMania III, featuring top streamers going head-to-head for $50,000.



📆 5/2 – 5/3

🕒 3:00PM EST

🎥 Subliners Twitch pic.twitter.com/igdfNfIovr — NYSL (@Subliners) April 27, 2022

Two days of competition will include 18 squads facing off on Caldera in custom lobbies. It’s likely to be a great warmup for some of the players and teams that will be competing in this weekend’s CDL Pro-Am Classic.

The list of confirmed competitors includes:

Aydan

Mutex

Blazt

HollyyLive

Rated

Jukeyz

Unrational

ZLaner

Almxnd

JoeWo

BrittneyRaines

ShawnJGaming

Five

Jessie Cooks

Devise

Swagg

Flxnked

EyeQew

Here’s how to tune in for the latest iteration of WarzoneMania.

How to watch NYSL $50,000 WarzoneMania III

Image via @Subliners

The tournament will take place over the course of two days, on May 2 and 3. On each day, the streams will begin at 2pm CT on the Subliners’ official Twitch channel.

All of the team captains for the event can be found above. Their Twitch channels will be found live inside of the Warzone directory on Twitch, so you can switch freely back and forth between whichever team you want to spectate throughout the course of the event.