How to watch the NYSL $25,000 Call of Duty: Vanguard Crossfire tournament

The unofficial Vanguard preseason for some Call of Duty League pros is continuing with a $25,000 tournament hosted by the CDL’s own New York Subliners.

The NYSL $25K Crossfire tournament will be played on Vanguard with 16 teams featuring one CDL pro and three Warzone streamers. How will Verdansk’s best perform with the leadership of a top CDL player? It should make for an interesting bracket.

Introducing the NYSL $25K Crossfire



– 4v4 Vanguard variant tournament

– 16 Invited teams

– Featuring 1 Pro + 3 Warzone Streamers



Can your favorite streamers hold their own outside of Verdansk? Find out on November 12th. pic.twitter.com/p5wQ5BMm3Q — NYSL (@Subliners) October 27, 2021

The first week since Vanguard’s release has been full of tournaments for pros and amateurs alike to compete in—and the competition has been exciting to watch, to say the least. It’s still early but it’s looking like this will be a fun year in the CDL.

Confirmed team captains for the Crossfire tournament include:

Crimsix

Aydan

IceManIsaac

Tommey

JoeWo

ShawnJ

Hitch

HollyyLive

and more

Here’s how to tune in for the festivities hosted by NYSL.

How to watch NYSL $25K Vanguard Crossfire

Tomorrow, 16 teams throw down in #Vanguard to prove who is all talk and who has got the skill to be on top.



The NYSL $25K Vanguard Crossfire kicks off at 2PM ET. pic.twitter.com/tpFWo5eltf — NYSL (@Subliners) November 11, 2021

The tournament will begin on Nov. 12 at 1pm CT. The stream will be hosted on the New York Subliners’ YouTube channel, featuring multiple perspectives and play-by-play from Katie Bedford and others.

As is always the case, though, the players will all be streaming their own perspectives, so you can hear their in-game comms and trash talk, too. Most of the competitors will be found streaming on Twitch inside of the CoD: Vanguard directory.