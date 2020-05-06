How to watch KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday for May 6

Week six of KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday tournament kicks off today. Another $20,000 prize pool is on the line for top duos slaying out in Call of Duty: Warzone.

In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see who can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos. A losers bracket will also be in play.

Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ won week five’s event with a tremendous 325 kills and are back this week to try to take home the title again. The field is stacked with top players, though, so it won’t be easy.

This week’s duos include:

KYR SP33DY and Deluxe

Ninja and Reverse2k

Crowder and Speros

Tourva and Censor

Bobbypoff and Tommey

GreekGod and LyndonFPS

Trainwreckstv and Felo

Classy and Froste

Symfuhny and DougIsRaw

Diegosaurs and HusKerrs

Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ

NoahJ456 and Merk

Nadeshot and Cloakzy

NICKMERCS and Swagg

FuzWuz and Hambinooo

Aydan and TeePee

Castro1021 and Hecz

You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.

Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT.