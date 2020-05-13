How to watch KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday for May 13

The fight continues with $20,000 on the line.

Image via Activision

KEEMSTAR’S Warzone Wednesday is back for an eighth week of competition and another $20,000 on the line for stacked teams of Call of Duty duos.

In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see who can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos. A losers bracket will also be in play.

Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ won weeks six and seven, meaning they’re going for a three-peat this week. The field is stacked with top players, though, so it won’t be easy.

Ninja and DrDisrespect once again team up, while last week’s second-place player TeePee has a new partner in DougisRaw.

This week’s duos include:

  • KYR SP33DY and SideArms
  • Ninja and DrDisrespect
  • Crimsix and Aydan
  • Crowder and CouRageJD
  • Tourva and Censor
  • Bobbypoff and Tommey
  • Symfuhny and HusKerrs
  • Clayster and KingRichard
  • Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ
  • NoahJ456 and Merk
  • Nadeshot and Cloakzy
  • NICKMERCS and Swagg
  • DougisRaw and TeePee

You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.

Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT. The bracket can be found here.