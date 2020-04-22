How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday for April 22

Week five of Warzone Wednesday is here, featuring top gamers and streamers in Call of Duty: Warzone playing for a $20,000 prize pool.

In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see which duo can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos. A losers bracket will also be in play.

NICKMERCS and Swagg won week four’s event and are back this week to try to take home the title again. The field is stacked with competitors, however, so it won’t be easy.

How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday

Here are the teams participating in week five’s Warzone Wednesday:

KYR SP33DY and SideArms

Ninja and Reverse2k

Crowder and Speros

Tourva and Censor

GreekGod and LyndonFPS

Trainwreckstv and Felo

Classy and Froste

Symfuhny and DougIsRaw

Diegosaurs and HusKerrs

Vikkstar123 and Itz_WarsZ

NoahJ456 and Merk

Nadeshot and Cloakzy

NICKMERCS and Swagg

FuzWuz and Hambinooo

Aydan and TeePee

Castro1021 and Hecz

You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will be streaming on YouTube, as well, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.

Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT.