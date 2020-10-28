Top Call of Duty content creator HusKerrs is hosting his own spooky Warzone tournament this weekend with $300,000 on the line.

HusKerrs, who signed with NRG as a content creator last month, will host the event and “offer his expertise, insights, and colorful commentary on the tournaments for the audience to enjoy.”

The tournament will be split into three weeks of competition, with each week of play rewarding a percentage of the massive $300,000 prize pool.

The double-elimination bracket will feature teams of two, along with two weeks of qualifiers. The first day of action, Oct. 30, will feature teams playing in the new Zombie Royale mode. The following day will have all 16 teams facing off, followed by the next weekend being split into two days of play featuring two groups of eight teams.

Finally, the third week will feature the grand finals where the top eight teams will compete based on the top four placements from the first qualifier and the top two from each qualifier day after.

How to watch HusKerrs’ Howl $300,000 Warzone tournament series

The event will begin on the official HusKerrs’ Howl Twitch channel on Oct. 30 at 3pm CT. The main channel will be watching the POV of multiple competitors and the action will be shoutcasted and commentated by HusKerrs himself.

Participating competitors have yet to be announced, but you can be sure many top content creators, streamers, and players will be joining in on the action.

All of the streams can also be found in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory on Twitch, so most POVs will be available for fans to enjoy.