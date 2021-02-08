How to watch Dallas Empire’s 2-vs-2 Warzone Challenge

The Dallas Empire players are preparing for the launch of the 2021 Call of Duty League season this weekend, but the organization is having some fun in Warzone today.

The team is hosting a two-vs-two Warzone tournament called the Empire Challenge, featuring some top duo players in the content creation community.

Who thinks they could run up a stack with these challenges? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVbia3WW3J — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) February 3, 2021

The event features a $25,000 total prize pool but there are some interesting additional challenges thrown into the mix as well. You can see some of them above, such as $1,500 for the highest kill game or $500 for a sniper kill of over 400 meters.

Teams of two will queue up against each other in a kill race to find out who will reign supreme. Confirmed participants include:

Aydan

Rated

TeePee

Crowder

HusKerrs

ZLaner

JoeWo

Exzachtt

BobbyPoff

Unrational

and more

Here's how to tune in and watch the show.

How to watch Warzone Empire Challenge

The event takes place on Feb. 8 at 12pm CT. The participants will likely be streaming so you can check out their perspectives by browsing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War directory on Twitch.

This tournament will be a fun event to watch before the Call of Duty League pros get back to real game action on Feb. 11 when the 2021 CDL season kicks off.