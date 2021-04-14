How to watch Call of Duty: Warzone’s $25,000 Creator’s Cup

Top Call of Duty: Warzone streamers and content creators will face off in an Activision-run tournament today with $25,000 in prizes on the line.

The $25,000 Warzone Creator's Cup will pit duo teams comprised of big streamers against each other. They'll face off in a kill race to determine who the kings and queens of Verdansk are.

Image via Activision

The full list of competitors hasn't been revealed, but Activision confirmed top streamers like HusKerrs, Tommey, and TeePee will be involved in the tournament.

Activision has not released much information about the event this week, other than a minor mention in the weekly briefing blog post on April 12. But we do know enough about when and where to tune in to enjoy the action.

Here's how to watch the games as they take place.

How to watch $25K Warzone Creator's Cup

The show begins at 3pm CT on April 14 and it will be broadcast on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. With big money on the line, you can be sure all of the top Warzone players will be there.

Many of the tournament's participants will be streaming the day's matches and they can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch. Simply browse through the channels and watch whoever you want as they compete for the $25,000 prize.