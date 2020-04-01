How to watch April 1’s Warzone Wednesday

It's going to be a lot of fun to watch.

KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday is back this week for another $20,000 tournament featuring top streamers. Sixteen teams of streamers will drop into Call of Duty: Warzone for some battle royale action today.

The action kicks off at 3pm CT, featuring some of Call of Duty’s best and some of content creation’s top talent. It will include commentary, as well as individual player perspectives.

In the first Warzone Wednesday, JoshOG, HusKerrs, and Diegosaurs racked up 369 kills to win the winner-take-all prize of $20,000. The competition will be high again this week as players race to get the most kills in public matches.

How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday

All of the action will be streamed on the channels of the participating players. The full list of the sixteen participating teams can be found below:

TeePee, NoahJ456, Aydan

SwaggerSouls, Fitz, BasicallyIDoWrk

Avalanche, Classify, Froste

Nadeshot, Cloakzy, CouRage

JoshOG, HusKerrs, Diegosaurs

Avxry, TypicalGamer, 72hrs

FaZe, Adapt UglyGod, Censor

Vikkstar123, ProSyndicate, Itz_WarsZ

KingRichard, Ninja, TSM_Albralelie

Symfuhny, Greekgodx, Andy Pyro

NICKMERCS, Crimsix, SypherPK

castro1021, LosPollosTV, bateson87

dizzy, felo, trainwreckstv

Lupo, Wuskin, Aoki

summit1g, clayster, Emongg

Zuckles, McCreamy, NoisyButters

Most, if not all, of the streamers can be found in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory or on YouTube in the same place. Head over there at 3pm CT today to find all the action.