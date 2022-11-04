How to unlock the Xten Black Kite Muzzle suppressor in Modern Warfare 2

Like many of the Call of Duty titles before it, Modern Warfare 2 boasts a whole armory of different attachments that players can snap onto their weapons before heading into battle. From a variety of different scopes, grips, and stocks, users can customize their guns to become the perfect tool for war.

For the sneakier type of soldier, there is a plethora of different suppressors that can quiet down one’s gunfire so that they aren’t as easily heard in the heat of battle, along with smoothing out the recoil of some weapons. One suppressor that has caught the attention of some players is the Xten Black Kite, which can increase bullet velocity along with recoil control and smoothness.

It’s a highly sought-after addition to anyone’s arsenal, but how does one unlock this beast of a suppressor?

Is the Xten Black Kite suppressor available in MW2?

Screengrab via Activision

If you’re looking to add the Xten Black Kite to your weapons, then you’ll be disappointed to know that at the moment, the attachment is not available for use in public multiplayer—and the game isn’t even showing how to unlock it, either.

Whenever a player inspects an attachment in the Gunsmith, for example, locked attachments are always accompanied by a message in the top-left corner explaining how a player can unlock it. Whether it’s by simply leveling up one’s account or leveling up a specific gun, this tooltip can be found right underneath the item’s name and description. The Xten Black Kite, however, does not show a tooltip in the menu.

There’s a good chance that fans will need to wait until the inaugural season of Modern Warfare 2 begins on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to access the Xten Black Kite since the developers might introduce new weapons and attachments to the game at that time.