How to unlock Watch Select in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

As a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, Activision added a locked option called Watch Select. A watch allows the player to wear one of several accessories and actually check the time during their matches.

But the option is locked when you first enter the multiplayer menus. And the game doesn’t say how to unlock the option either, which is actually a rather complicated process involving pizza rolls and a DLC pack.

For now, there are only two ways you can “earn” a watch in CoD: Modern Warfare and neither of them involves actually playing the game.

Endowment Defender Pack

The simplest way to get access to the extra feature is purchasing the Endowment Defender Pack DLC for $9.99, which gives you a whole bundle of cosmetic goodies, including one of the only watches available right now.

The Old School Watch will immediately be added to your inventory along with all of the other DLC items, thus unlocking the Watch Select option in the barracks and allowing you to equip it. This will let you go through with an animation at any time during gameplay where your operator will look at their wrist to check the time.

As a bonus, 100 percent of the proceeds from this DLC pack will be used for Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization that helps veterans in the United States and the United Kingdom find high-quality civilian jobs after serving in the military.

Totino’s Pizza Partnership

If you don’t want to buy the DLC, but want to collect all of the items available, you can also get a watch by entering special codes on select packages of Totino’s products.

A total of three different rewards are available through this promotion, so if you want to get each item, you will need to purchase three separate products marked with the promotion.

Code One = Animated Calling Card

Code Two = In-game Watch

Code Three = In-game Charm

If you just want the watch, purchasing the Endowment Defender Pack is not only a better deal, but it also supports a great cause. The $9.99 price tag is likely cheaper than any combination of Totino’s products that will get you the necessary codes, so unless you are in the mood for some pizza, the DLC is the easiest way to go.