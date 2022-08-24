How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The third gun added in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s fifth and final season, Last Stand, is one of its weirdest ones.

The Valois Revolver is truly unique. It’s a “combination knife and revolver that acts as both a lethal melee weapon and a pistol,” meaning you can use it to one-hit kill enemies up close like with any of the game’s other melee weapons.

“This rare weapon is a villain’s dream, capable of landing one-hit Melee eliminations while also holding six rounds in the chamber for extra versatility,” Activision said. “Its damage isn’t remarkable, but it’ll do the job against a fleeing or damaged opponent.”

This weapon probably won’t be a game-changer in either title, but it seems like a decent option to add to a Ghost class in Warzone as your secondary weapon, especially on Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island. Outside of that, it might not see much usage in the meta other than in troll montages on YouTube by players who make a name for themselves by using melee weapons in a game that’s all about guns.

Here’s how to grab this funky new pistol in both Call of Duty games.

How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

There are a couple of different challenges that players can complete to gain access to the Valois Revolver.

Multiplayer: Get 15 melee kills.

Grab your favorite melee weapon, of which there are many in Vanguard or Warzone, and begin flying around the map and swinging for the win. Any small-scale playlist in Vanguard multiplayer will be the prime option for getting the most kills in the fastest amount of time.

Zombies: Get 1,000 eliminations using pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched.

Pack-a-Punch your favorite Vanguard pistol and begin slaying the undead. Your best bet is probably the newest Vanguard Zombies experience, The Archon.