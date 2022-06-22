How to unlock the UGM-8 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a sixth light machine gun as part of season four, and it’s coming to Warzone, too. The UGM-8 is here.

The in-game description for the UGM-8 describes it as a “high fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.” Fans of guns with big magazines and even bigger firepower are sure to have a field day during the summer of 2022 once the new gun is in their inventory.

“The UGM-8 combines mobility and power in an LMG that’s ideal for suppressing enemy operators whether you’re attacking a fortified position or defending an important objective,” Activision said.

“Using Gunsmith, you can equip smaller caliber rounds to further boost the UGM-8’s high fire rate or opt instead to favor damage over speed via larger caliber rounds,” Activision said. “Various barrels offer options such as improved control and stability or improved mobility. Your overall decisions will determine whether the UGM-8 remains a fast-paced LMG or takes on a more traditional heavy yet powerful build.”

Here’s how to get the latest light machine gun in CoD.

How to unlock the UGM-8 in Vanguard and Warzone

Image via Activision

At the start of season four, the UGM-8 is found for free at tier 31 of the battle pass. Players only need to level up to tier 31. The process can be sped up by purchasing the 2,400 CoD Point version of the battle pass, which will unlock 25 tiers right at the outset of the season.

Once season four comes to an end, there will be an in-game challenge to unlock the UGM-8 in both Vanguard and Warzone. Check back here for more information once the challenges become available, including tips on how to complete them to add the new gun to your arsenal.