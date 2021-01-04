How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has quietly added a new melee weapon to the fray in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and it’s probably the most disrespectful way to dispatch an enemy in the game.

The Sledgehammer is available to unlock now, offering players a hilarious way to treat their enemies like an exposed nail. But if you want the Sledgehammer, you're going to have to work hard to attain it.

Nothing ever worth getting is easy, right? Let's hope you believe that, because the grind for the Sledgehammer can be kind of painful if you're not familiar with the necessary playstyle.

Here's how to unlock the Sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War.

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War

Screengrab via Activision

Get friendly with the combat knife.

To unlock the Sledgehammer, you need to kill two or more players rapidly in 15 different matches in Black Ops Cold War. This is a challenging task to accomplish.

It's hard enough to get plain old knife kills in Black Ops Cold War, but to get double kills will require you to find two oblivious enemies instead of one. It might take you a while.

Screengrab via Activision

We suggest running a class with Ninja and Ghost, which will lower the sound of your footsteps, keep you off of the radar, and maximize your chances of getting up close to enemies without them realizing it. Forward Intel and Tracker are other useful perks.

If playing with the knife sounds miserable to you, you can also get access to the Sledgehammer by purchasing the Tracer Pack: Bulldozer Operator Bundle from the in-game store. For 2,400 CoD Points, you gain access to the "Heavy Handed" Sledgehammer blueprint along with a handful of other items, including the Operator known as Bulldozer. This will unlock the Sledgehammer for use.