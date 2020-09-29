An all-new season of content is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, bringing with it 100 tiers of new unlocks for players to chase down.

A lot of season six content can be unlocked via the battle pass’ free track. But if you want to earn the bulk of the new stuff in this season, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass.

Image via Activision

How to unlock the season 6 battle pass in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Screengrab via Activision

To unlock the battle pass, simply navigate to the “Battle Pass” section of the menu at the top of the screen in CoD: Warzone or Modern Warfare multiplayer.

Screengrab via Activision

You’ll need to buy CoD Points to unlock the pass. The base battle pass is 1,000 CoD Points, but there’s a more expensive version with 20 tiers of unlocks for 2,400 CoD Points.

Screengrab via Activision

On top of all of the cosmetic unlocks, the battle pass also contains 1,300 CoD Points to unlock, meaning you could fund next season’s pass just by playing the game and saving up the points until next season.

Additional tiers can be bought for more CoD Points, so if there’s something catching your eye, you could potentially buy your way to it instantly if you’re willing to foot the bill. The new SP-R 208 marksman rifle is unlocked at tier 15 and the AS VAL assault rifle can be acquired by reaching tier 31.