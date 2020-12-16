How to unlock the season 1 Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The season one Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arrived.

The pass offers 100 tiers of unlocks for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, offering players a ton of new things to play and grind for.

Screengrab via Activision

The cool thing is, if you have CoD Points saved up from playing Warzone or a recent purchase, you can use them towards the Battle Pass in Black Ops Cold War if you’re using the same Activision account.

Screengrab via Activision

To buy the pass, navigate to the Store section of the multiplayer menu and pick up some CoD Points if you need them. In the Store tab, you will find the Battle Pass for Season One. Or, scroll to the Battle Pass tab and press Square on PlayStation, or X on Xbox.

Screengrab via Activision

There’s two versions of the Battle Pass. The first one, the default one, is 1,000 CoD Points. The second one is 2,400 CoD Points and it will unlock 25 tiers of the pass to begin with, giving you instant access to the MAC-10 submachine gun. You’re also now just six levels away from unlocking the Groza assault rifle.