How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits.

The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.

It's finally here.



The Scythe melee weapon is now available to unlock in #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies, MP, and Warzone! pic.twitter.com/rGkl5Mcf2h — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 12, 2022

The Scythe is a “quick-swinging” melee weapon that’s wielded with two hands, and helps the player “reap a bountiful harvest by cutting down all who stand in your path.” That’s a fancy way of saying you’ll look simultaneously scary and cool as you mow down enemies with the one-hit kill weapon in Warzone or Black Ops.

Here’s how to get the Scythe for your own arsenal in both games.

How to unlock the Scythe in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The Scythe can be used in Warzone once it’s unlocked, but it cannot be unlocked in Warzone itself. In order to get the Scythe, players need to hop online on Black Ops Cold War for some multiplayer matches or rounds of Zombies.

Here are the challenges:

Multiplayer – Using a Melee weapon, get two kills while Ninja or Dead Silence are active in 15 different completed matches.

Using a Melee weapon, get two kills while Ninja or Dead Silence are active in 15 different completed matches. Zombies – Using a primary Melee weapon, kill 200 enemies while Insta-Kill is active.

The hardest part about the challenge is waiting for Dead Silence to charge up so you can get the two kills that you need. That, and the fact that it needs to be done over the course of 15 matches.

The Zombies challenge might be a bit quicker if you get a little lucky with Insta-Kill dropping, and you are quick on the triggers to take down a horde of zombies with any of the game’s primary melee options.