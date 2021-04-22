How to unlock the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 3

Two new guns are here on day one of the new season.

Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here and there’s two new weapons for players to unlock immediately.

The PPSh-41 is a submachine gun that has a "faster fire rate with large bullet spread" and "reliable damage with less control when firing." The second gun, the Swiss K31, is a sniper rifle with "improved accuracy with low recoil" and "fast rechamber and aiming speed with a larger ammo capacity."

Screengrab via Activision

Screengrab via Activision

The PPSh-41 is unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass, while the Swiss K31 is unlocked at tier 31. You'll need to level up the battle pass to unlock both weapons, allowing you to use them and then rank up the weapons in kind.

The best way to unlock the weapons is to just play the game. Over time, you'll rank up and eventually reach the levels needed to unlock them.

You can also use saved up CoD Points to buy battle pass tiers to reach the levels needed or buy the battle pass bundle that skips the first 25 tiers of the pass. But if you just play the game, you'll get the weapons eventually.

Screengrab via Activision

Screengrab via Activision

There will be other new weapons to unlock throughout the season, according to the season three road map. The Ballistic Knife, CARV.2 tactical rifle, AMP63 pistol, and baseball bat will all be released in-season.

Stay tuned for more information about how to grab the new guns when they become available.