How to unlock the Machete in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

You can play like Crocodile Dundee in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with its newest melee weapon, the Machete.

In season two, Treyarch has added the new weapon, joining the Combat Knife, Sledgehammer, and Wakizashi as one-hit melee weapons that can wreak havoc on the battlefield without ever firing a bullet.

Screengrab via Activision

The challenge to unlock the Machete is to "earn a Back Stabber medal in 15 different matches (melee kill from behind)." The description is in the title itself—you'll need to equip a knife, or one of the other melee weapons in the game, and kill enemies from behind.

This sounds pretty difficult, and it can be. But you can maximize your chances of getting Back Stabber medals by doing a few things—mainly, you'll need to get stealthy.

First, create a class with a Combat Knife and perks like Ninja and Ghost. These perks will help keep you quiet and off the radar so you can sneak up behind enemies. Keep an eye out for players who are sniping from windows and doors, and then make your way behind them for an easy kill.

You'll need to get a Back Stabber kill in 15 matches and you need to finish out the match. Sadly, you can't back out once you have the kill. It will only count your progress if you finish the game that you get the kill in.

Screengrab via Activision

You can, alternatively, unlock the Machete by purchasing the River Slasher bundle in the store. For 2,000 CoD Points, you can unlock the Backwater Blade blueprint for the Machete, along with a number of other items.