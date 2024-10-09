How to unlock the JAK Voltstorm in MW3 and Warzone

The sad day has finally arrived. The final new Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3, the JAK Voltstorm, is here.

One of the best new features added to Call of Duty in recent memory, Aftermarket Parts will be remembered fondly by players. For most of the weekly updates throughout MW3’s live service campaign, Aftermarket Parts have been made available to unlock, sometimes completely changing a gun’s appearance and performance.

This final part is a Conversion Kit transforming a weapon that is otherwise useless for getting kills and turns it into something fun for the final few weeks of MW3’s live service era—before the calendar flips to Black Ops 6 and a new CoD grind begins. Death, taxes, and a new CoD game means that MW3’s fun additions must come to an end, as everything shifts over to Treyarch and players get to see what the studio has to offer the series.

Here’s everything there is to know about the JAK Voltstorm and how to get it in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Voltstorm in MW3 and Warzone?

Bring the thunder. Image via Activision

The JAK Voltstorm is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Stormender in MW3 and Warzone. It utilizes “high-voltage electricity” that “is cycled through copper coils and discharged in a lethal bolt capable of hitting multiple targets,” according to its description.

The Stormender on its own is incapable of dealing lethal damage, instead used for destroying killstreaks and air support or hitting enemies with a jolt that EMPs them. With this part, however, it can be used to kill foes at extremely close range.

How to get the JAK Voltstorm in MW3 and Warzone

Ready to light it up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Voltstorm, players need to complete any five challenges during season six, week three of MW3. Any five challenges can be completed in any combination from MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or MW3 Zombies.

Here are all of the applicable challenges to complete in season six, week three of MW3.

MW3 season six, week three challenges

A long goodbye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 multiplayer

Get 25 operator kills while moving.

Get 20 operator kills after having recently swapped weapons.

Get 20 operator hipfire kills.

Get 10 operator kills with a weapon set to full auto mode.

Get 10 operator quickscope kills.

EMP five operators or killstreaks.

Destroy five killstreaks.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the North-West region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

In Warzone, get 10 operator kills or kill assists.

MW3 Zombies

Get 300 kills while moving.

Get 250 kills with an assault rifle while Speed Cola is active.

Get 30 kills with PHD Flopper explosions.

Get 150 Cryofreeze kills with a SMG.

Get one Abomination kill.

Get 200 kills in the High Threat Zone.

Get one Warlord kill.

As usual, this final set of challenges can be done rather quickly and easily within the Hardcore version of the All The Shipments 24/7 playlist. Equip your favorite full-auto weapon with good hipfire spread accuracy and go to town spraying enemies down, while also using the EMP grenade and a launcher to shoot down any UAV or Counter UAV in the air, like the Stormender. The final Aftermarket Part in MW3 will be yours before you know it.

