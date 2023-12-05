How to unlock the HRM-9 in MW3 and Warzone Season One

Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are quickly approaching, and there is a ton of new content coming to both. As always, one of the highlights of the content drop is the weapons, which include the HRM-9 submachine gun.

At the launch of season one, only three guns will be available to unlock through the Battle Pass, which are the RAM-7, XRK Stalker, and Stormender. The HRM-9 won’t come until later though, meaning you have to unlock it differently compared to the initial crop of weapons. Here’s how you can unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking the HRM-9 in MW3 and Warzone

At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly when the HRM-9 will arrive in MW3 and Warzone, but it’s safe to assume the Season One Reloaded update is a decent timeframe for the SMG. This update is scheduled to be released sometime in January, roughly one month after the season one update is released.

While we don’t know for sure if the HRM-9 will be a part of the Reloaded update, this is usually when new weapons are added to a Call of Duty title during a season.

Alternatively, the HRM-9 could come to MW3 and Warzone sometime before or after Season One Reloaded as a Weekly Challenge reward. The recent TAQ Eradicator LMG was added to multiplayer through this system, requiring players to complete five Weekly Challenges during a specific week to unlock it. Season one of MW3 and Warzone is set to have eight total weeks, meaning there will be eight different sets of Weekly Challenges. The HRM-9 could be the reward during any one of those weeks.

If the SMG does arrive then, however, you will likely have to complete a challenge to unlock it. In the past, these challenges have been something like “Get 15 hipfire kills using an SMG.” It’s unclear if this same structure will be used in MW3 and Warzone, but the in-game challenge should be able to be completed in multiplayer, Zombies, or battle royale. The challenge will be slightly different depending on what mode you decide to complete it in.

That’s all of the info we have on the HRM-9 and its unlock process in MW3 and Warzone. When Activision makes more details official, we will update this article.