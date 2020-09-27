How to unlock the High Alert perk in Call of Duty: Mobile

When this perk is equipped, the player's screen will pulse when they are in the view of an enemy.

The latest perk to drop in Call of Duty: Mobile is the High Alert.

When the High Alert perk is equipped, the player’s vision will pulse when there is an enemy outside their vision who can see them. Thus, enemies won’t be able to sneak up behind you when this perk is being used. This is because as soon as you are in their view, your screen will start pulsing.

Related: Community-voted playlist of maps, modes coming to Call of Duty: Mobile to mark first anniversary

Besides this, the perk also marks enemies and their scorestreaks and equipment. This diamond-shaped mark appears on top of the enemy or their equipment when you aim down your sights at them.

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock the High Alert perk?

The High Alert perk can be unlocked for free through the Vigilance seasonal event. You need to complete some missions to get the perk. The event will run till Oct. 14.

The Vigilance event has four stages. Players can only unlock the further stage after completing the previous one. The High Alert perk can be unlocked in stage two.

The first mission is to kill five enemies with the Cold-Blooded perk equipped. On completing this, players will get the stage-one rewards which are the Thermal Marksmen calling card and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

In stage two, players have to kill five enemies with the sniper rifle. Once this is done, the High Alert perk along with 2,000 Battle Pass XP will be unlocked.

Screengrab via Activision

Players can also get two weapon skins as well by completing the last two stages in the Vigilance event. These are:

Stage three

Kill 10 enemies with the High Alert perk equipped.

Rewards: DL Q33 – Pelt and 4,000 Battle Pass XP.

Stage four