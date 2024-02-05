Category:
How to unlock the BP50 in MW3 and Warzone

A new AR to shred with.
Season two of Modern Warfare 3, like all other Call of Duty seasons, adds multiple new weapons for players to have fun with in a variety of modes. One of them is the BP50 assault rifle.

According to the CoD blog description, the BP50 is “a modular bullpup chambered in 5.56” that players can use to “tear down the competition with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy for dominating at mid to long ranges.”

“For operators needing optimal mobility from their weaponry, the BP50 is a spectacular contender,” Activision said about the weapon previously known as the F2000 in older CoD games. “Offering exceptional maneuverability and a spectacular rate of fire compared to other rifles in its class, this Corvus-built armament can cut down the opposition in a variety of rapid and impressive ways.”

But before you get to use the gun, you must first maneuver through the battle pass. Here’s all there is to know about how to get the BP50 in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the BP50 AR in MW3 and Warzone

MW3 season 2 battle pass screen
Grind the pass. Image via Activision

The BP50 is unlocked in the MW3 season two battle pass in Sector B7, which can be seen in the image of the battle pass above.

At the beginning of season two, you begin at Sector B1. You can then navigate to the right to B3, or to the left to B2. We suggest moving from B1 to B2, to B4, and then right into B7. To unlock each Sector, all four five rewards must be unlocked using battle pass tokens.

To earn battle pass tokens, simply play MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies and earn XP and they’ll be added to your collection. Make sure to toggle off automatic token usage in the battle pass screen so you can select which sectors to navigate through and make the BP50 yours as soon as possible.

Once season two comes to an end, there will be a new unlock challenge to collect the weapon and add it to your arsenal. So if you miss out on season two, don’t worry. But if you’re playing CoD during the season in February and March of 2024, then you may as well grab the weapon since it’s part of the free rewards in the battle pass.

This article will be updated with new information about the BP50 unlock challenge once season two ends in April 2024.

