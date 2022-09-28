How to unlock the BP50 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The midseason update for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s season five has brought along two formidable new guns for players to enjoy in multiplayer and battle royale.

The BP50 is a “fully automatic bullpup assault rifle” that “boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range,” according to its in-game description. It joins the roster as the 13th assault rifle in Vanguard since the game’s release nearly a year ago.

“Bring along Scavenger when deploying with this ammo-hungry weapon,” Activision said. “Its fast fire rate helps to eliminate enemy Operators before they can react, but watch that ammo count. Use Gunsmith to further increase the weapon’s fire rate or to create a more stable firing platform.”

Here’s how to unlock what could be the final assault rifle in Vanguard and Warzone before MW2 hits shelves.

How to unlock the BP50 in Warzone and Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

The challenge to unlock the BP50 in both Warzone and Vanguard is as follows:

Get 15 ADS kills with an ACOG optic equipped.

This can be a tricky one to understand at first because there aren’t any scopes in Vanguard that have “ACOG” in the name. Technically, an ACOG scope is one that offers between 3x and 4.5x magnification, of which there are several in Vanguard.

For MW guns, you can use the VLK 3.0x scope. On Vanguard guns, use something like the M19 4.0x Flip, ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope, or 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom. Simply get 15 kills while aiming down sights with one of these scopes in any of either game’s variety of modes and the BP50 will soon be yours. You can also use any ACOG scope in Modern Warfare multiplayer, too.

Additionally, the BP50 will be included in store bundles that are coming “later in the season and will feature Weapon Blueprints from the weapons’ families,” according to Activision.