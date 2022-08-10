How to unlock Swarm in Call of Duty Mobile

Scorestreaks are an essential part of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Mobile. While you’ll gain access to useful perks after racking up a few eliminations, increasing your score further will allow you to gain access to deadlier scorestreak bonuses.

Swarm was introduced to CoD: Mobile during its sixth season.

The Swarm scorestreak was previously featured in Black Ops 2, and it has been missing from the main franchise ever since. Upon activation, you’ll unleash a warm of lethal drones onto the battlefield that will hunt down your enemies.

How can you unlock Swarm in CoD: Mobile?

Players can unlock the Swarm in CoD: Mobile by leveling up the season six battle pass to tier 14. Considering the scorestreak is available in the battle pass’ free tier, players won’t need to buy the Premium Bundle.

How does Swarm work in CoD: Mobile?

After unlocking the Swarm in CoD: Mobile, players can use it in a match by collecting 1,900 points. When Swarm is used, players get to pick a circle on the map to unleash Hunter Killer Drones in that area.

The drones will continue to attack players or other targetable scorestreaks throughout their duration, or until they’re countered by an EMP and other methods.

The Swarm drones will be visible to all parties on the map. After picking a strategic location to release the drones, players can try pushing their enemies toward that location.

This will make it difficult for them to avoid the Hunter Killer Drones of the Swarm.