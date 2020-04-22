How to unlock Ronin Operator Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

There’s a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator in town—and he’s dangerous.

Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda is an ex-Special Forces soldier who was recruited by Warcom and is known as the “one many army.” The Operator is a jack of all trades, having mastered unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, and special reconnaissance, according to yesterday’s Activision blog post. And now, players can pick up the new skin, as well as some other cosmetics, in the Ronin Operator Bundle.

Here’s how to unlock the bundle.

Screengrab via Activision

The “Ronin Operator Bundle” is available for purchase in the store. Modern Warfare players can pick up the legendary Lone Dragon Ronin skin for 2,400 CoD Points (or $20). The bundle also includes two legendary weapon blueprints for an assault rifle and handgun, a melee weapon, an epic Operator quip, an epic finishing move, an emblem, an epic calling card, a sticker, and a spray.

In addition to the new bundle, a small patch was rolled out today with some general fixes. Players will no longer be able to use GameBattles to make custom weapon blueprints that can be used in multiplayer or Warzone. And a fix for the invincibility exploit when players were revived in Warzone was also issued. The CTSF0 1 Mil-Sim Operator also lost some bling. A bug that allowed players to see two watches on the Operator’s wrist has been fixed.