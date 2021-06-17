How to unlock the MG 82 and C58 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 4

Season four is here in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone—and there are two new guns to unlock right at the start.

The MG 82 is a full-auto light machine gun with the “highest fire rate in class with improved aiming speed” that offers “moderate recoil and damage with increased ammo capacity.” The second gun, the C58, is a full-auto assault rifle with “high damage at close range with a slower fire rate” and “fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity.”

Image via Activision

The MG 82 is unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass, while the C58 is unlocked at tier 31. You’ll need to level up the battle pass to unlock both weapons, allowing you to use them and then rank up the weapons in kind.

Image via Activision

The best way to unlock the weapons is to just play the game. Over time, you’ll rank up and eventually reach the levels needed to unlock them simply by fragging out in public matches or even Zombies games.

You can also use saved up CoD Points to buy battle pass tiers to reach the levels needed or buy the battle pass bundle that skips the first 25 tiers of the pass. But if you just play the game consistently, you’ll get the weapons eventually.

Other new weapons—the Nail Gun, the OTs 9, and the Mace—will be coming as content drops throughout the season. Stay tuned for more information on those when they become available.

Once the season is over, there will be a different challenge to unlock the guns.