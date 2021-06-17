How to unlock the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 4 battle pass

The season four battle pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arrived.

The pass features 100 tiers of unlocks for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, offering players a ton of new things to play and grind for, including a new operator and two new guns.

The cool thing is if you have CoD Points saved up from playing Warzone or a recent purchase, you can use them toward the battle pass in Black Ops Cold War if you’re using the same Activision account.

To buy the pass, navigate to the Store section of the multiplayer menu and pick up some CoD Points if you need them. In the Store tab, you’ll find the battle pass for season four. You can also scroll to the battle pass tab and press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

There are two versions of the battle pass. The first one, the default one, is 1,000 CoD Points. The second one costs 2,400 CoD Points and it’ll unlock 25 tiers of the pass to begin with, giving you instant access to the MG 82 LMG. You’ll also be just six levels away from unlocking the C58 assault rifle.