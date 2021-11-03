How to unlock the Hammer and Sickle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Have you ever wanted to smash and slash at the same time? Now you can in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with its newest melee weapon.

The Hammer and Sickle, the ever-lasting symbols of the Soviet Union, is the latest melee weapon available for unlock in both CoD titles. The weapon can be yours by purchasing a bundle or by completing a melee-centric challenge.

The dual-wield weapons are exactly what the name entails—one hammer and one sickle. This melee weapon has some of the coolest animations for melees in the game, so if you like to run around and slice enemies with the best of them, this unlock is worth your time.

The unlock challenge for the Hammer and Sickle is simple enough but will require some patience and some variety in your loadout. Here’s how to get it done.

How to unlock the Hammer and Sickle in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Get a melee kill and a Tomahawk or Throwing Knife kill in the same life in 15 different completed matches.

You’ll need to play a minimum of 15 full games to unlock the latest melee weapon in the game. Equip your favorite previous melee weapon, grab a kill, and then use your lethal slot to throw a Tomahawk or Throwing Knife for another kill before you die.

Once that’s done, finish out the match and then hop in for another one and repeat it another 14 times. It will be a bit time-consuming, but once it’s finished, the Hammer and Sickle will be yours for good.

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can unlock access to the Hammer and Sickle with the Split Personality bundle in the CoD store. It includes the Agony & Ecstasy blueprint, Crusher skin for Antonov, Slasher skin for Antonov, Ninth Hour watch, Hook & Hinder finishing move, Teabag gesture, Double Trouble emblem, Fit of Rage calling card, and one battle pass tier skip all for 1,800 CoD Points.