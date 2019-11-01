How to unlock Gold, Platinum, and Damascus camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Most Call of Duty players enjoy customizing their weapons with cool camos in each game. And in Modern Warfare, there are a lot of camos to choose from.

In total, you can unlock 103 unique camos for each gun in Modern Warfare. There are 10 basic categories that each have 10 unique camos you can unlock by completing certain challenges, like getting kills while crouching or mounted.

Screengrab via Activision

Here are the 10 basic camo categories in Modern Warfare.

Spray Paint

Woodland

Digital

Dragon

Splinter

Topo

Tiger

Stripes

Reptile

Skulls

Once you earn all 100 basic camos for a weapon, you’ll unlock the Completionist category. This category includes the highly-coveted Gold, Platinum, and Damascus camos. You’ll earn the Gold camo for a gun when you complete the 100 basic camos. But the fun is just getting started there.

If you want to unlock the Platinum camo, you’ll need to get Gold for each gun in a particular weapon class. So if you want to have Platinum for your assault rifles, you’ll need to complete the 100 basic camo challenges for all eight ARs in Modern Warfare.

And if you want to unlock Damascus, you’ll need to earn the Platinum camo for every single weapon class in Modern Warfare. This definitely won’t be an easy process, but it could be very rewarding in the end.