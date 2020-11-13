How to unlock Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has unleashed a ton of weapon camos for players everywhere to unlock—and it should keep them busy for a while.

Each of the game’s launch weapons has 35 camos to unlock to begin with, so there’s something to lust after no matter what your favorite gun is. There’s always a challenge to chase while playing Call of Duty.

The camo grind is back in a big way in Black Ops Cold War and there are three Mastery camos to unlock out of the gates: Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra.

Here’s how to unlock the Mastery camos in Black Ops Cold War.

How to get Mastery camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Each kind of camo is unlocked via leveling up the gun through weapon level 50. Once each subsection is unlocked, there’s a set of challenges to unlock every color variant of said subsection.

Screengrab via Activision

The Psychedelic camos, for example, are unlocked at weapon level 50. Then, you must kill two or more enemies rapidly in multiplayer 25 times to unlock every camo in that section.

Once you unlock all of the camos for a single weapon, you unlock Gold. You then need to unlock Gold camo for every weapon in a class (all assault rifles, all submachine guns, etc.) to unlock Diamond. And Dark Matter Ultra is unlocked by getting every weapon Diamond.