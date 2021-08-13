How to unlock the EM2 and TEC-9 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

One AR and one SMG are here.

Two more new weapons are immediately joining the roster in season five of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone—and they’re very different from each other.

The first gun, the EM2, is a full-auto assault rifle that’s a “well-rounded British rifle with good firing control” with a “built in low-zoom optic” that improves accuracy, and a “slower fire rate with reliable range.”

The second gun will be familiar to many. The TEC-9 is a semi-auto submachine gun with “improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and slower fire rate” and “good damage output with moderate range.”

Here’s how to grab both guns in season five.

How to unlock EM2 and TEC-9 in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War

At the outset of season five, the EM2 is unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass and the TEC-9 is unlocked at tier 31. Both of the guns can be grabbed for free by just playing the game and ranking up the battle pass over time.

If you want, you can purchase the second version of the battle pass, which will quickly unlock 25 tiers, giving instant access to the EM2 and leaving you just six tiers away from the TEC-9. Either way, if you play Black Ops Cold War or Warzone enough, the guns will be yours.