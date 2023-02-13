Sometimes, you just have to bring two swords to a gunfight. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s season two, you can do just that with the new Dual Kodachis melee weapon.

“A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack,” Activision said about the akimbo swords. “Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed.”

Kodachi translates to “small or short sword” in Japanese, so while you won’t exactly be the Ninja Turtle Leonardo (he used katanas), you can act out some fantasies in multiplayer with two swords instead of the typical weapon.

Here’s how to secure the swords and begin slicing up the competition in multiplayer and battle royale.

How to unlock Dual Kodachis in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

Joining the Kodachis in season two is Ronin, a returning operator from Modern Warfare 2019. His signature dual-wield blades are unlockable for all players as part of the battle pass, meaning it’s free for everyone to enjoy.

Players only need to secure some unlock tokens by playing MW2 or Warzone 2 throughout the season, and using the tokens to navigate the nodes of the battle pass to unlock what they want.

This article will be updated on Feb. 15 once the battle pass is viewable. Once the Kodachis location is found, it will be simple to see the easiest, fastest route through the battle pass nodes to unlock the melee weapon as quick as possible.