How to unlock all operators in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Players who finished Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s campaign mode will be familiar with all of the side characters they run into throughout the story. Though playing as the protagonist may get boring in the story mode, players will have quite a few options to choose from in other game modes.

These options are called operators and they don’t provide any gameplay advantage. Changing an operator is similar to using different skins in other games because it only changes only your character’s appearance and voice lines. If you only have a few operators unlocked and you’d like to get some other ones, you may need to perform a few in-game tasks to add them to your collection.

Completing the full operator collection is one of the best ways to show your dedication to the game as a player You can surprise your squad with a new operator after every match, helping keep the game fresh for most players.

Trying to complete the operator roster can also be a challenge of its own. Though you should already have a few of them in your arsenal if you’ve been playing Black Ops Cold War for a while, some of them may require you to try out other game modes that you haven’t played before.

Here’s how you can unlock all of the operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

NATO Operators Adler: Score 10 kills with Scorestreaks in the multiplayer game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Adler. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Adler won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Baker: Score 100 kills with a sniper rifle in the multiplayer game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Baker. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Baker won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Bulldozer: Buy the Bulldozer Operator bundle or unlock/purchase a skin for Bulldozer. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Bulldozer won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. CDL: Purchase a CDL 2021 Franchise Pack. Hunter: Unlocked by default. Maxis: Buy the Maxis Operator Bundle or unlock/purchase a skin for Maxis. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Maxis won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Park: Complete three successful Exfils in the Zombies game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Park. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Park won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Sims: Destroy 10 enemy vehicles or scorestreaks in the multiplayer game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Sims. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Sims won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Song: Unlocked by default. Woods: Score five kills without dying 15 times in the multiplayer game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Woods. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Woods won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Zeyna: Buy the Zeyna Operator bundle or unlock/purchase a skin for Zeyna. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Zeyna won’t unlock the base skin for the operator.



Warsaw Pact Beck: Score 200 kills with a Pack-A-Punch weapon in the Zombies mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Beck. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Beck won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. CDL: Purchase a CDL 2021 Franchise Pack. Garcia: Detonate or assist in detonating five Dirty Bombs in Fireteam or unlock/purchase a skin for Garcia. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Garcia won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Naga : Purchase the season two battle pass or unlock/purchase a skin for Naga. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Naga won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Portnova: Kill 50 enemies revealed by Field Upgrades or Scorestreaks in the multiplayer game mode or purchase/unlock a skin for Portnova. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Portnova won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Powers: Unlocked by default. Stitch: Purchase the season one battle pass or unlock/purchase a skin for Stitch. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Sitch won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Stone: Perform 14 finishing moves in the multiplayer game mode or unlock/purchase a skin for Stone. Unlocking or purchasing a skin for Stone won’t unlock the base skin for the operator. Vargas: Unlocked by default.



The number of available operators in the game has increased with time since every major patch is a chance for new ones to be introduced to the game. When a new operator becomes available, they’re often unlockable through that season’s battle pass, but players may need to purchase an individual bundle to add them to their collection.

While some of the requirements for unlocking an operator may sound like a lot of work at first, you’ll realize that you won’t even need to focus on completing them. Just playing Black Ops Cold War will allow you to unlock most of these operators without even noticing. And after that, you can start singling out all the operators that you still haven’t unlocked.

The journey doesn’t end once you unlock an operator, however. Players who enjoy further customizing their characters will also have the option to unlock skins for their operators, which can be found inside bundles, battle passes, or as individual items in the shop.

With Vanguard getting released this Friday, it’s unclear whether there will be more operators added to Black Ops Cold War. All future operators will be available in Warzone, however.