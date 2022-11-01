How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.

Auto tac sprint was popularized in Vanguard when it returned to the Call of Duty franchise because it allowed users more movement ability than what the default game settings allowed for. This auto tac sprint is most helpful for those playing on a controller because it changes the sprint action from holding down the thumb stick to just pushing it forward to sprint, making it much easier on the player’s hands.

This setting can be accessed through the main menu of MW2 under the “controller” tab. When in the controller settings, scroll down to the “gameplay” section and navigate to the “automatic sprint” section, which is right under the “aim down sight behavior.” Here, players have three different automatic sprint options: off, which is the default, automatic sprint, which means moving forward while standing makes the characters automatical sprint, and auto tac sprint, which means moving forward will trigger tactical sprinting.

Screengrab via Activision

The difference between the two is a preference but auto tac sprint allows for easier movement and better control when stopping. Additionally, turning on any form of automatic sprint will not cancel other actions while in progress, such as aiming down sights or reloading. It also has no effect on how the player moves through water.