Warzone 2 has arrived. Players are ready to gear up to the teeth and head into the unforgiving battlefield filled with lackluster teammates and players who haven’t touched grass in weeks.

There are a ton of new features that have been implemented into Warzone 2, but there are a couple that is sure to cause some controversy.

Some features in FPS titles never come back for good reason. Game mechanics can be too overpowered, or just not fun. This particular feature is fun and overpowered, only if you’re using it.

Slide canceling has been around since the original Warzone and unfortunately, for people who hated getting killed by someone doing it, it’s back and it’s ready to make people rage.

How do I Slide Cancel in Warzone 2?

You can only use a controller for this feature. So for you PC players, you’ll have to connect a controller to slide cancel.

To slide cancel you’ll need to:

Go to “settings.” Click the “controller” option. Locate the “Automatic Sprint” option. Change it to “Automatic Tactical Sprint.”

Now you have that sorted, you’ll have to do this in-game:

When you’re in a match, you’ll have to slide. Turn the direction you’d like to go as soon as you press the slide button. Move your left stick in the opposing direction immediately to cancel the slide.

This should all be done in quick succession, so you’ll have to practice to perfect it. With this movement mechanic, players can start to slide at a relatively quick pace, and cancel. This would change a player’s speed and trajectory, making them nearly impossible to get a clean shot on.

If you’re using and abusing it, all the power to you.

It’s an incredibly powerful mechanic that can net you a massive number of kills. It’s also just a great way to get away from people in scary situations.

There you have it, now you can make people throw their controllers at the wall. Use it wisely and practice before you test it out on all your Warzone 2 enemies.