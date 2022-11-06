How to see active XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2

Weapon progression in Modern Warfare 2 is painfully slow unless you use a double XP token.

And since grinding weapons and their Gunsmith attachments is the bulk of the progression system in MW2 at launch, players are seeking out their tokens and using them to help with the process of buffing their loadout weapons.

So far, double XP tokens are a bonus for the Vault Edition, but they’re also found in cross-promotions with brands like Mountain Dew, Jack Link’s, Burger King, and Little Caesars.

MW2’s UI is clunky, confusing, and slow, and CoD grinders everywhere are scratching their heads in their search of a timer for the XP tokens once they’ve been used. It’s a frustrating process so it’s understandable that players everywhere are looking for answers.

Here’s how to check on the status of your active double XP tokens in MW2.

How to see active XP tokens in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Whether you just popped a double weapon XP token or a double XP token, it’s nice to know just how much time you have left so you know whether it’s safe to go to the fridge for a drink or hit up the bathroom before continuing the grind.

However, for some reason, MW2 currently has no way of viewing the status of active weapon XP tokens in-game. There’s no real explanation for this feature being missing, but it’s just one of the many confusing decisions that have been made about MW2’s UI.

As of now, the only way to keep track of your XP tokens is to use a timer of your own. You can set one up on your phone or on a website and sync it up with when you press the button on your XP tokens in the multiplayer menu. Seriously.

The hope right now is that the ability to view XP token status in MW2 will be added in a future update. For now, though, you might want to invest in a stopwatch or at least have your phone nearby when grinding XP online.