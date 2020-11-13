How to run the PS5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for PlayStation 5 players, but they might not be playing the correct version. Cold War defaults to the PS4 version when downloaded, so make sure to enable the PS5 version to enjoy the higher resolution and faster load times.

When players launch Cold War from the PS5 dashboard, it launches the PS4 version by default. There’s no indication that the PS4 version is running, so players should double-check the next time they start the game.

Fans must enable the PS5 version of Cold War as the default version in the dashboard. This can be done by hovering over Cold War in the dashboard, scrolling down to the “play” option, and selecting the three dots next to it. Select the PS5 version from the list that pops up to enable it as the default version going forward.

Once this is done, the PS5 version of Cold War will always launch instead of the PS4 version. There’s no way to delete the PS4 version of Cold War from the PS5 at this time, so all players should make sure they’re running the right version of the game.

The PS5 version of Cold War provides a better gaming experience that features haptic feedback support, higher resolutions, and faster load times. Running the wrong version of the game can significantly hinder the gameplay experience.