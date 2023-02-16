How to Restore Honor in Warzone 2 Resurgence

In season two of Warzone 2, players can explore a new location in Ashika Island via the returning Resurgence mode. Ashika Island is far smaller than the Al Mazrah setting, meaning more opportunities for fights in the respawn-driven battle royale mode.

In keeping with the theme of the new season, players playing Resurgence can make use of a new gameplay feature known as “Restore Honor.” The Restore Honor action gives teams a way to gain an advantage even after death and can act as a turning point late in a Resurgence match.

Additionally, players looking to complete the Path of the Ronin event during season two can complete one of their challenges by Restoring Honor five times during Resurgence matches.

How do you Restore Honor during Resurgence matches in Warzone 2?

Once per Resurgence match, every operator on Ashika Island will drop a dog tag when they die. To Restore Honor, you can pick up the dog tag of a fallen ally or even your own dog tag after redeploying. Unlike Kill Confirmed, it does not appear that you can pick up enemy dog tags and deny an enemy team a chance to Restore Honor.

When you do pick up a dog tag and Restore Honor, you will earn a small cash reward, as well as a single UAV ping that will mark enemies and nearby supply boxes.

Mark an ally’s body or your own after redeployment and make your way back to the backpack there. You should find the dog tags on the ground and stow them to Restore Honor.