How to register for the Call of Duty League Warzone Resurgence tournament

The Call of Duty League is organizing a mid-season extravaganza in Warzone. Partnered with GameBattles, the event boasts a $100,000 prize pool, and it’ll kick off in April.

Considering the prize pool and the opportunity to play against the best players globally, players naturally wonder how they can sign up for the tournament. The CDL Warzone Resurgence Tournament is quite accessible since everyone can register for the tournament. There’s a twist, however, and players will need to satisfy the following conditions to be able to participate.

Reside in North America

Stream your gameplay during the tournament on YouTube

Be over the age of 18

If you check the boxes above, here’s how you can register for the CDL Warzone Resurgence Tournament.

Navigate to GameBattles’ website

Create a squad on the system between March 23 and April 7 Rosters will be locked after the deadline, and teams will be unable to switch players

Once you register your team, you’ll need to play the CDL Resurgence Quads playlist on April 5 and 6.

Teams placing in the top 40 will get a chance to participate in the qualifiers

Qualifiers will take place on April 11 and run until April 15. The semifinals and grand finals are scheduled for April 24, and the teams will be subject to the following scoring system.