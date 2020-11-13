How to reduce the file size of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Video games are looking and playing more and more amazing with each year. And now with the new generation of consoles upon us, they’re as awesome as ever.

But with the new technology comes giant file sizes. The better these games look, the bigger they are—and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is no different.

With everything fully installed, the new Call of Duty can be upward of 100 GB. That’s a lot of storage space and there are sometimes other games to be played.

Thankfully, there’s an option to reduce the file size of the game by deleting parts of it. Here’s how to do that.

How to reduce the install size of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

First, head to the main menu of Black Ops Cold War. At the bottom of the screen, there’s an option that says “File Management.” On PS5 or PS4, press the R3 button to access it.

Screengrab via Activision

Once there, you can see everything that’s installed for the game, like Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade.

Screengrab via Activision

Select the option you want to uninstall and it’ll be deleted, making the overall file size for the game smaller.

Screengrab via Activision

Now get back out there, soldier. Those Zombies aren’t gonna slay themselves.