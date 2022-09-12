How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code

It's an easy thing to do, but you might have to wait a bit.

The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing.

But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.

The first weekend of the beta is exclusive to PlayStation, and the following weekend will be available on all platforms. When you pre-order MW2, you get a beta code. But some extra steps must be taken to secure access and start playing as soon as the beta goes live.

Here’s how to redeem your beta code for MW2.

How to redeem Modern Warfare 2 beta code

Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 2 beta codes are universal and not platform-specific. The code that you receive for pre-ordering must be entered on the official Call of Duty website. Pre-order codes will be sent to your email for digital pre-orders, automatically applied to your account if purchased on a console or digital store like Steam or Battle.net, or usually be found on the receipt if you purchased a physical copy at a store.

Here’s how to redeem it:

Please go to www.callofduty.com/betaredeem to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 code.

You must then login/create a Call of Duty account and select your gaming platform and region.

account and select your gaming platform and region. You will know your code is valid if you’re redirected to the success page.

The success page will confirm that you are registered for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta but will not provide a platform-specific code to download the Beta

A platform-specific code will be emailed to users at a later date closer to when the Open Beta begins.

Pay attention to your emails, Call of Duty gamers. The beta code for the platform you selected should be showing up in the days leading up to the beta.