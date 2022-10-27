How to play Modern Warfare 2 early | How are players getting into MW2 before release?

Modern Warfare 2 is so close Call of Duty fans can just about smell that new game scent. The campaign was released on Thursday, Oct. 20, with the staggered release only hyping fans up to another level.

The multiplayer and spec op game modes are due to arrive Oct. 28, and there are some sneaky players who might have figured out a trick to play MW2 online early.

Infinity Ward’s newest CoD title smashed records during the beta, with the title amounting a mass following of excited gamers ready to get to the highest prestige.

So, of course, fans want to play the game as soon as possible—here’s how.

How do I play Modern Warfare 2 early?

The ability to play the game early is for only a select few. Unfortunately, if you own anything but an Xbox, you’re out of luck.

For you lucky Xbox users who kept reading, all you have to do to play MW2 early is to change your console region to New Zealand. This is due to the fact the game is available on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 am CT in the US.

Once that is swapped over, MW2 will be available to play.

Infinity Ward warn against using ”New Zealand” trick

Be warned though—Infinity Ward has declared that they know about the sneaky tactic (no surprise considering it happens every year) and are warning day one players not to attempt it. If you do, they say, “you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region.”

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

So, it’s really up to you if you risk it!

If you’re a CoD gamer in the Oceania region, your time zone won’t be affected that much, to begin with. For everyone else, you’ll cop some bad ping.

Decide whether it’s worth it or not. Sometimes it is all the more sweeter to wait until the official release—even if Modern Warfare 2 is so close you can already hear the gunfire.